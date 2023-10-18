‘We’re not alone’: Brookline synagogue holds multifaith vigil in support of Israel

BROOKLINE, Mass. — One of the region’s oldest synagogues held a multifaith vigil to mourn the thousands of lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war, to pray for those in captivity and to stand behind the people of Israel.

Jewish people, clergy from Catholic and Protestant Congregations as well as people of other faiths came together at Congregation Kehillath Israel on Tuesday night.

Rabbi Bill Hamilton said the unity on display served as a reminder that Jews aren’t alone in their grief.

He also addressed what he calls misinformation that’s been surfacing about the violence unfolding following the unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on October 7th.

“Israel is a very moral army. It’s perhaps one of the most moral armies in the world,” said Rabbi Hamilton. “The Palestinians in Gaza have been under the jackboot of Hamas violence since 2007. It has terrorized their lives and is now wreaking havoc on their world.”

Some attendees expressed anticipation about President Biden’s scheduled wartime visit to Israel on Wednesday.

“Thank God for Biden. Thank god for the federal government, but the fact that other countries won’t even meet with him while he’s going there tomorrow tells you something about the misinformation,” said Sharon Pucker Rivo, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The National Center for Jewish Film.

News of a cancelled summit in the Middle East involving President Biden came after a strike on a hospital in Gaza City that left hundreds dead.

The Israel Defense Forces denied responsibility for the attack and blamed the blast on a failed launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.





