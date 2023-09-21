Weekend weather watch: ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen’

BOSTON — You may want to start thinking about some indoor plans for the weekend.

Boston 25 meteorologist Tucker Antico says our next weather system, whether it becomes tropical or not, will bring rain and wind to much of the East Coast on Saturday.

“For New England as a whole, the rain chance will be greatest on Saturday with a lull coming sometime in the evening/overnight,” according to Tucker. “However, it may take until later on Monday for the system and the rain chances to be totally out of here.”

Right now, the National Weather Service is calling it “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.”

If the storm does get named, it would be Ophelia or Philippe.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the North Carolina, Virginia, and Marland coastlines accordingly.

Our next system, whether it becomes tropical or not, will bring rain and wind to much of the East Coast on Saturday.... Posted by Tucker Antico on Thursday, September 21, 2023

