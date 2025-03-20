‘We want to hug her!’: Suni William’s family rejoices after her long-awaited return

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Suni William’s mother and sister watched her triumphant return to Earth from the Cape Tuesday – awaiting her return after 9 months stuck in space.

Alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore, the two astronauts splashed down off the Florida coast in a Space X capsule.

Their 8-day journey in space was halted by concerns over their Boeing capsule. The two were manning the international space station for more than 9 months.

Now, she’ll finally be reunited with her family in Massachusetts.

“We want to hug her, and make sure she’s really here!” said William’s mother Bonnie Pandya.

Pandya lives in Florida but watched with her daughter, William’s sister Dina Pandya.

After watching the splash down off the coast of Florida Tuesday night, Dina Pandya added, “Everyone was in such a good mood... My cousin writes, ‘It looks like she’s getting hatched from an egg!.’”

Watch parties in her hometown of Needham and around the world sent encouragement to her family praying for a safe return.

William’s family told Boston 25 they were able to speak with their Suni over the phone every few days from the station, and even got a tour via video conference.

Bonnie Pandya volunteered to speak to young students at local Florida schools in her area while her daughter was stuck in space.

She added, “I really enjoy these children. They get so excited over space!”

The family remains relieved and proud of their loved one who is inspiring the next generation of New England astronauts.

Her mother finished, “She inspires me and everybody else.”

The family tells me once Suni Williams is acclimated physically to earth, they plan to travel and make up for lost time.

