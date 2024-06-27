‘We know this news will come as a shock’: Mass. college announces plans to close its doors

QUINCY, Mass. — The board of trustees at a Massachusetts college voted unanimously this week to begin the process of closing due to persisting financial issues.

Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, which was founded in 1900, has “faced significant financial headwinds” in recent years and will soon close its doors.

“We know this news will come as a shock and disappointment to many, especially those whose lives have been transformed by their affiliation with Eastern Nazarene College through its rich history,” Dr. David W. Bowser, Chair of the Board of Trustees of ENC, said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The college plans to continue serving undergraduate and graduate students who are on track to graduate by the end of the year with Gordon College, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and Trevecca Nazarene University serving as transfer options for all other students. The college says it will also provide job-placement support and access to counseling resources for faculty and staff affected by the closure.

In voting to shut the college, Bowser said the institution will transition “into a new educational enterprise that will carry on ENC’s legacy of providing a transformational education that equips diverse students to lead and serve our world as agent of Christ’s love and truth.”

Eastern Nazarene College President Rev. Dr. Colleen R. Derr added, “While the outcome of this process is known, the process to get there remains fluid. We are committed to communicating with our stakeholders in a timely and transparent way to ensure those most affected by this transition have the information and support they need. We are also committed to close collaboration with state and federal officials, our accreditor and our partners in the Church of the Nazarene to ensure we are serving our community and our neighbors well during this process.”

There are 850 students representing 30 different states enrolled in more than 50 majors at the school, according to the Christian liberal arts college’s website.

