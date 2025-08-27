‘We didn’t receive a call from them.’: Firefighters battle flames at scrap metal yard in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence Fire Department battled flames at a scrap metal yard along Medford Street on Wednesday, but Fire Chief Patrick Delaney says the department didn’t receive a call about the fire.

Chief Delaney says Engine 8 was conducting a familiarization drill in the area when firefighters came across the flames.

“When we came here, there were three separate fires and there was actually somebody working on the pile so what’s really concerning to me right away is we’re investigating, but their actions might of made this fire a little bit worse by not calling us right away and then moving the pile around,” said Chief Delaney.

Owner of Windfield Metal Management, Eric Tetley, tells Boston 25 News that they were trying to put out the fire before calling the fire department. Tetley says he believes the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

“Everyone has got to look out for lithium batteries,” said Tetley.

Chief Delaney says the company should have an emergency plan in place. He says the department will work with inspectional services to make sure the company is following proper protocol.

“We’re going to work with inspectional services department, and we’re going to make sure that they are doing the right thing,” said Chief Tetley.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

