‘We are not alone in this’: Brown University Community marks one week since mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A tragic mass shooting happened at Brown University one week ago Saturday, where two students were killed, and nine others were injured.

On Saturday, people came together outside the engineering building where the shooting happened. Students, Alumni, and professors stood together for a moment of silence. People embraced one another, prayed, and left flowers that covered a wall from end to end.

“A lot of grief. Mostly just thinking of multiple memories here during my undergrad,” Brown University Alumni Gian Ignacio said. “It breaks my heart to see how this community has felt traumatized by the recent tragedy.”

Students have said all week long how strong their campus community is. They said students and alumni from all over the world have shared messages of support during the most difficult week many students have faced.

“It’s reminding us we are not alone in this. Everyone is experiencing some sort of trauma, whether or not it’s someone who is a faculty member here, a student here, or an alum here. We’re all in it together and trying to support each other anyway we can,” Ignacio said.

Brown University posted a message on X, asking people to pause for a moment of silence on Saturday afternoon.

“We pause and remember Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, two bright lights extinguished far too soon. We hold those still recovering in our thoughts, and we are deeply grateful to those who have shown care and compassion to the Brown community. We are ever true.”

