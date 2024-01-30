Watertown school staffer discovers ‘concerning list’ compiled by student

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A staff member at a school in Watertown discovered a “potentially concerning list” that was allegedly compiled by a student last week.

Watertown Public Schools Superintendent Dede Galdston said in a statement that the list was found at Watertown Middle School on Thursday.

“Following an investigation and in consultation with our school resource officer and the Watertown Police Department, it was determined that at no point was there a credible threat to anyone’s safety,” Galdston wrote. We are grateful to our staff for quickly assessing this situation.”

Middle school families were notified of the incident and a counseling team has since been made available for students who feel anxious or uncomfortable, according to Galdston.

Galdston didn’t share details on the contents of the list, although Boston 25 News has learned that a private meeting with parents whose names appeared on it has been scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

