Watertown High School field hockey wins 100th straight game

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Watertown High School’s field hockey team achieved a historic milestone on Tuesday by winning its 100th consecutive game, defeating Belmont 2-1.

This victory marks the second time in history that Watertown has achieved a 100-game winning streak, a feat unmatched by any other high school field hockey program in the state.

“It’s not about me. Clearly it’s about all those players,” said Eileen Donahue, the team’s head coach and a 2019 inductee into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Under the leadership of Coach Eileen Donahue, Watertown High School’s field hockey team has become one of the most successful programs in U.S. history. Donahue, who has a career record of 780-34-46 over 40 years, has led the team to 22 state championships.

The team’s previous national record for consecutive wins was 124 games, set during a 184-game unbeaten streak from 2008 to 2017.

This unbeaten streak is also a national record.

The Raiders have not lost a game since 2019 and have secured four consecutive state championships.

During this period, they also set a national record for 41 consecutive shutouts, a streak that was broken in the 2023 state championship game against Newburyport, which Watertown won 4-3.

Watertown’s achievement of two separate 100-game winning streaks is unprecedented in U.S. high school field hockey history.

“Year after year, the Watertown field hockey team continues to build on i legacy with hard work, determination, and dedication,” said Watertown Athletic Director Ryan Murphy. “The coaches and student athletes never cease to amaze me. It is a great honor to get to see them work and achieve up close every day. They continue to make the school community proud,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

