Watertown football players chase after driver, help police crack OUI case

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Three high schoolers are being hailed as heroes after reportedly helping police make an arrest in an alleged OUI incident Thursday night.

The three boys, Riaz Khan, Joel Montoya, and Boran Akisik are all members of the high school football team.

After practice Thursday night around 9, they said they were walking up Palfrey Street to drop off another teammate.

The teenagers heard a loud bang and saw a collision near Pearl Street between a white delivery car and a black car coming down the hill.

“The white car got pushed into the stones of a house,” said Khan. “Airbags came off and everything.”

They believe the black car ran a stop sign.

The three ran after the car they say was rolling away from the scene.

Khan continued, “He probably didn’t think anyone was going to notice.”

The three told Boston 25 that they ran after the black car. They claim the driver briefly told them he was fine before driving off at of their sight. They claim the driver appeared intoxicated.

“I got his license plate, and I also got to see what type of car it was,” Khan added.

The boys reportedly checked on the driver of the white car who was delivering for a local business. They say he was unharmed but shaken.

Moments later, police arrived on scene. Shortly after, the black car, they said, came back to the scene.

“He just drove past everyone as if nothing happened,” said Khan. “I just told the police, I’m like, “Yo, the dude who just crashed into the car is literally right there.’”

Police say 45-year-old Howard Brown admitted he was the driver later at the scene. They claim he was slurring his words and smelt of alcohol before failing a field sobriety test. Police also say he blew a .12 BAC.

He’s now facing charges including OUI liquor first offense and leaving the scene of property damage.

“Feels like a movie, like a hero,” said Montoya. Akisik added, “Worst case scenario they both could be critically injured. Thank God they’re not,”

The three have been receiving plenty of praise townwide — including their head coach Joey Carrol.

“These are three great kids,” said Carrol. “We need to put others before us. Where’s your heart? Is your heart in the right place? I think that was a great example, that those kids put their heart in the right place.”

Watertown football faces off against Stoneham later this week.

