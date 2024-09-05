‘Watch your drink’: Boston Police warn returning college students, public about drugged drinks

Watch your drinks.

That’s the message police are sending to college students and the public as thousands of students return to Boston for the fall semester.

And police are urging everyone to stay vigilant and to report any incidents of drugged drinks to authorities.

“With the first weekend of the school year coming up, the Department would like to remind all students and the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims,” police said in a community alert on Thursday.

Other drugs commonly used in a similar way are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine, police said.

“These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect,” police said.

Spiked drinks

Police advised students and the public to have a ‘buddy system’ when gathering in social settings, to prevent getting separated and to be safe.

Police offered the following steps that you can take to stay safe:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.

Please be aware of any uncharacteristic behavior from your acquaintances and be wary of strangers attempting to lure individuals away from their friends.

Also, should you observe any individual who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night, or dressed unsuitably for the weather, be sure to contact the police immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

