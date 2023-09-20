WATCH: Two men rescue dog from waters off of East Boston

BOSTON — Two men played the role of “hero” Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a dog struggling to swim in Boston Harbor.

Crews responded to the waters off Lewis Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of two men in the water with a dog.

Cell phone video shows the two good Samaritans paddling to shore with a white dog on top of a flotation device.

Dog being rescued in East Boston water (Courtesy Arturo Velasquez)

Both the men and the dog were uninjured and made it safely to shore.

It is unclear how the dog got in the water in the first place.

