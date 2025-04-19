Watch: Paul Revere’s ride from Boston to Lexington recreated 250 years later

BOSTON — Paul Revere climbed atop his horse once again on Friday night to embark on a journey from Boston to Lexington in a reenactment of an infamous moment in American history that was 250 years in the making.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Boston to welcome Revere and celebrate his midnight ride.

On April 18, 1775, Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, where he warned colonists that British Regular troops were approaching ahead of the battles of Lexington and Concord.

The Paul Revere House hosted an open house and served as the start of the reenactment, which took place on foot, by rowboat, and on horseback.

Costumed reenactors traced Revere’s route from Boston’s North End, across the harbor, and through the streets of Charlestown.

On Saturday, Lexington and Concord held special events marking the start of the American Revolution.

