Watch: Boston Mayor Wu performs alongside famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma at Symphony Hall

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stepped away from City Hall Friday night for a special performance alongside world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma at Symphony Hall.

The pair played a rendition of “Ave Maria,” an 1853 piece by French composer Charles Gounod, in what organizers described as a “planned surprise.”

Wu, an accomplished pianist, has performed at Symphony Hall before and previously shared the stage with Ma.

In an Instagram post, Wu wrote that it was “a joy” to perform with the celebrated musician.

“Music is such a powerful way to share an experience—to feel a sense of our connection, our common dreams, and our common destiny," Wu wrote in the post. “Yo-Yo Ma is a global ambassador of this magic, bringing people together around our shared humanity while inspiring and setting an example for so many.”

Yo-Yo Ma was in town as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston to perform Bach’s complete suites for solo cello.

