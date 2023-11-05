Waltham police investigating reported stabbing

WALTHAM, Mass. — Waltham police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Highland Street.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim in his 20s, with injuries that appeared to be superficial abrasions, police said.

According to police, though the initial call was reported to be a stabbing, that claim has not yet been substantiated.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 781-314-3550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

