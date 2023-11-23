Waltham home left charred on Thanksgiving after fire

WALTHAM, Mass. — Residents had to evacuate their Waltham home through a cloud of smoke on Thanksgiving after a large fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out on a multi-story home on Moody Street late Thursday afternoon.

The back of the building was left severely charred by the flames.

Neighboring buildings also appeared to be damaged by the fire.

Residents told Boston 25 reporter Daniel Coates that they had to escape through heavy smoke as they rushed out their doors.

#NOW: Crews battling a third-alarm fire on Waltham's Moody St. The backside of the home is completely charred.



Multiple neighboring homes look to be seriously damaged as well.



Residents tell me they escaped through heavy smoke outside their doors. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/LUGlo1EgxD — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) November 23, 2023

Boston 25 is working to learn more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

