Waltham home left charred on Thanksgiving after fire

WALTHAM, Mass. — Residents had to evacuate their Waltham home through a cloud of smoke on Thanksgiving after a large fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out on a multi-story home on Moody Street late Thursday afternoon.

The back of the building was left severely charred by the flames.

Neighboring buildings also appeared to be damaged by the fire.

Residents told Boston 25 reporter Daniel Coates that they had to escape through heavy smoke as they rushed out their doors.

Boston 25 is working to learn more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

