Walpole police welcomes new comfort dog

Walpole Police are welcoming a new member to their ranks, but instead of making arrests, she’ll be making people smile!

Birdie will serve as the police department’s new community resource dog.

Birdie is named for the East Walpole Bird family.

She and her handler will be visiting schools soon to help brighten the days of kids across Walpole.

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