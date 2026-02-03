WALPOLE, Mass. — Crews in Walpole responded to the West Street Bridge after it was struck by a van being towed by a truck, Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m., according to a social media post by the Walpole Police Department.

“A van being towed struck the bridge and was knocked off the flat bed,” the post reads.

Photos posted by the department show the van wedged between the road and the bridge.

Walpole bridge struck by van being towed by truck Photo Credit: Walpole Police Department

West Street in the area of Clear Pond Drive and Norfolk Street was closed for about an hour as crews removed the vehicle.

Keolis was called to inspect the bridge, which has train tracks that run along the top of the bridge.

There were reduced speeds for the MBTA Franklin Line in the area as the inspection was taking place.

