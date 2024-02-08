WASHINGTON — Vornado is recalling 2 million handheld garment steamers because they pose a serious burn hazard to consumers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The recall includes Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image-branded handheld garment steamers, the commission said on its website.

“The recalled garment steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers,” the commission said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Vornado recalls 2 million handheld garment steamers due to serious burn hazard (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers may get a refund or replace the item.

In addition, about 13,000 were sold in Canada, officials said.

For more information, consumers may call Vornado toll-free at 888-240-2768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers may also visit www.vornado.com/recalls/hhgs or www.vornado.com, www.steamfast.com, or www.sihomecomfort.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group