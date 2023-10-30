Visiting Salem on Halloween? Here’s a guide to check out the spookiest city

SALEM, Mass. — If you’re planning to visit Salem on All Hallows’ Eve, here is a some guidance to help you navigate through the Witch City during the spookiest time of the year.

The city has put together a special guide to give visitors a list of public Halloween events, tips for finding a restroom, and suggestions on ways to get into and out of Salem, with an emphasis on taking the train or the ferry. There are also guidelines and rules to ensure a safe and fun Halloween visit.

“Visitor trends throughout this month indicate that we are expecting large crowds for Halloween night,” Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo said in a statement. “We encourage visitors to plan ahead, take the train, respect our rules and our residents, and enjoy a safe and fun visit.”

The website HauntedHappenings.org also is a great resource for everything Salem.

And, there is a free app that you can download to help you find all of the local Halloween attractions. Download the app here.

