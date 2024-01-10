Vigil planned tonight on 1-year anniversary of disappearance of Brittany Tee of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Family and friends will gather for a vigil tonight for Brittany Tee, a missing Brookfield woman who was last seen one year ago.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m. on the Brookfield Town Common, organizers said.

The 35-year-old Tee was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield, in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street, around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 and reported missing three days later.

Last month, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team and other agencies resumed a ground search in the Brookfield area, authorities said.

Police described Tee as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly wearing a black winter coat, a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and work boots when she disappeared.

In the days and weeks after her disappearance, several law enforcement agencies combed the areas around Brookfield, with crews conducting air and water searches with drones and K9s, along with trained civilian search teams.

Days after she went missing, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early made an urgent plea to the public for help in finding Tee, asking local residents to check their garages and sheds to help find her.

“She was at a residence. Everything was fine. There was some communication issues with some members of the family. They thought they might know where she was, and that didn’t pan out,” Early told reporters outside of the Brookfield Police Department on Jan. 16, 2023. “We’re dealing with what we have.”

The district attorney said at the time that police believe Tee left on foot, as investigators later found her car. Investigators have also appealed to local hunters to assist police with any clues or information they may come across.

Last January, Brittany’s sister, Bethany Tee, told Boston 25 that Brittany always stayed in touch with family and that her sudden lack of communication is highly unusual.

“She’s loving, hardworking. She loves her niece and nephew very much. She would not leave on purpose,” Bethany said at the time, as she fought back tears. “We always talked to her almost daily. This is so out of the norm for her and that’s what scares us. I just don’t know.”

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 508-453-7589 or email WorcesterDAUnresolved@mass.gov. Tips can be left anonymously.

Brookfield is a small town located west of Worcester. The town’s population was 3,439 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

