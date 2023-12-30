Vietnam vet who fought terminal diagnosis alone buried in full-service funeral in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass — A man who served his country in Vietnam but spent most of his final days battling a terminal cancer diagnosis alone was laid to rest in a full-service funeral attended by dozens of strangers and one long-lost friend in Bourne Friday.

Charlie Connolly was buried alongside 78,000 other veterans during a full military funeral at the National Cemetary in Bourne.

Connolly died of cancer on December 18. Before Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center intervened, the veteran had been couch surfing and living in his car in between medical treatment. CIVOC was able to assist Connolly in his final days, getting him a warm bed at a hotel and helping him gain access to medical care before he passed away at the Brockton VA Hospice Unit.

With no family in the area, CIVOC also made sure he wouldn’t buried alone.

Charlie Connolly pic (Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center)

“Charlie was raised right here back in 1965, to defend this country. And he did not know who he was defending but he simply raised his hand and served this country,” said Jim Seymour with the Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center. “It’s our opportunity to say thank you to Charlie for that service. "

One of Connolly’s friends reached out after seeing Boston 25′s previous coverage and was able to be there for the ceremony, even receiving Connolly’s burial flag.

“This was giving Charlie some dignity and care that quite frankly, he deserved. Any human being deserves,” said Seymour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group