Video shows truck barrel through fence, speed off during police chase on the North Shore

DANVERS, Mass. — A wild chase on the North Shore Tuesday when a pickup truck led police through multiple towns and barreled through a fence before getting arrested.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a red pickup truck, identified as 37-year-old Joseph Kennedy from Malden, was engaged in a high-speed pursuit with Peabody police around 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy then fled into Danvers, where Danvers and Middleton police picked up the pursuit, state police said.

Video obtained by Boston 25, from a business on Route 114 in Middleton, shows Kennedy’s truck pull into a neighboring parking lot followed by several cruisers who blocked him in.

The video then shows the officers approach the vehicle with their weapons drawn, but Kennedy goes into reverse and crashes through a fence and over an embankment before driving away.

Several items can be seen flying out of the truck’s bed as it hit the ground.

State Police said the truck came to a stop on Cemetery Road in Danvers and Kennedy was placed into custody. Kennedy was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries related to a K9 deployment, police said.

Kennedy is facing several charges including operating under the influence of drugs, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

