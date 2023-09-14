BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was dragged down a street by a driver who fled a traffic stop in Brockton on Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Montello Street after the trooper pulled over 31-year-old Derek Lobo, of Brockton, for alleged motor vehicle violations, according to state police.

Video shared by the law enforcement agency showed Lobo driving away in the middle of the traffic stop and the trooper clinging to his vehicle before tumbling into the middle of the street.

Lobo is said to have continued on without stopping, making a clean getaway.

Video shows state trooper being dragged down Brockton street as driver flees traffic stop Video courtesy Massachusetts State Police

Lobo is now wanted on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and trafficking in fentanyl, among other violations, according to state police.

Derek Lobo, 31, of Brockton (Massachusetts State Police)

The trooper suffered minor injuries during the encounter.

Anyone with information on Lobo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group