Video shows flames shooting from car inside Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON — A car caught fire just inside the entrance of the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston, causing traffic delays on Monday morning.

Video shared by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation showed flames shooting from a vehicle stopped in a lane that runs along the southbound side of the tunnel around 7 a.m.

The two right lanes at the entrance of the tunnel were closed for about 40 minutes while crews worked to extinguish the flames and clear the scene.

Burning car O'Neill Tunnel (MassDOT)

Motorists were warned of traffic delays in the area due to the emergency response.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

Fire out. All lanes open https://t.co/Xfr1oqRrAD — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 1, 2024

