Video shows arrest of former Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler for DUI in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — New body camera footage from North Providence Police shows the moment officers pulled over former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler for alleged drunk driving in March.

As first reported by WPRI, Butler was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, refusing a chemical test, and stopping at a prohibited intersection on March 16 just before 3:30 a.m.

According to a police report, Butler’s white Mercedes Benz E300 was parked in the westbound lane of Mineral Spring Avenue.

In the newly obtained body camera video, one of the responding officers can be heard saying, “Wait, are you Malcolm Butler the football player?”

Butler responds and says something to the effect of “I’m sorry...I was into what I was doing.”

North Providence’s police report states that Butler had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, his speech was very slurred, and his eyes were severely bloodshot.

Later on in the video, one officer can be heard commending Butler for his cooperation.

He was arraigned on March 28 and entered a plea of not guilty. At the request of his attorney, the judge granted Butler permission to travel while his case plays out in court.

