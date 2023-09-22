Video of Meteor shared from Mount Washington Observatory

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A video of a Meteor was shared from Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Mount Washington Observatory reported around 3:02 a.m. video captured by their tower camera showed what appears to be a fireball or an especially bright meteor.

In the video, you can see the meteor streak across the night sky as it moves from South to North.

A meteor is a streak of light in the sky caused by a meteoroid crashing through Earth’s atmosphere.

Meteoroids are lumps of rock or iron that orbit the sun. Most meteoroids are small fragments of rock created by asteroid collisions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

