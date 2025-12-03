Video captures moment woman linked to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt arrested by ICE

Security footage from Revere captured the moment ICE agents arrested a woman connected to White House press secretary Karloline Leavitt.

Video obtained by TMZ and shared with Boston 25 News shows a grey sedan being driven by Bruna Ferreria surrounded and boxed in by unmarked cars before the federal agents detain her.

Bruna Ferreira has a child with Karoline Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt, and migrated to the US from Brazil.

Ferreira’s attorney told 25 Investigates that Ferreira is no longer together with Michael Leavitt, but that she is still very involved in their 11-year-old son’s life.

Ferreira was taken to the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center.

A DHS spokesperson said that Ferreira entered the country on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the country on June 6, 1999.

She is a DACA recipient who is working toward getting a Green Card, according to Pomerleau.

“She was in a lawful immigration process when she got detained,” Pomerleau said.

Pomerleau went on to say that Ferreira has no criminal record and that he believes her ICE detention is illegal.

However, a Department of Homeland Security Spokesperson told Boston 25 News she was previously arrested for battery.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement.

Karoline Leavitt, a 28-year-old native of Atkinson, New Hampshire, has served as the White House Press Secretary since President Trump’s second term began in early 2025.

