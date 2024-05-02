Victim hospitalized after daytime shooting in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — A shooting in broad daylight Thursday prompted a large police presence in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers responding to the area of Washington Street and Glenarm Street for a report of shots fired found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the drivers side of a car being towed from the scene.

Ballistics were reportedly recovered on Erie Street and Greenwood Street, which is around the corner from where the victim was found.

There were no reports of any arrests. A description of any potential suspects was not immediately available.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

