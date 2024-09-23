Victim of drive-by shooting found in crashed car with multiple gunshot wounds, Quincy police say

QUINCY, Mass. — The victim of a drive-by shooting in Quincy was found inside a crashed car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 240 Willard Street found a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway with the driver trapped inside and an uninjured passenger outside the of the car, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The driver was “conscious and talking” but police said they had been shot multiple times. An officer applied a tourniquet and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim, who was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation revealed that the shooting victim was driving in the area of Furnace Brook Parkway and Copeland Street when a dark sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire. The victim then crashed on Willard Street and the suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

In a statement on Monday, Quincy police said, It is believed that the victims of this incident were targeted and that the public is not in danger.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Quincy police detectives at 617-745-5718.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

