Vehicle catches fire after wind brings down power lines in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A vehicle in Framingham caught fire, Friday, after strong winds brought down power lines in the area.

The incident happened in the Saxonville section of the city, according to the Framingham Fire Department.

“High winds brought power lines down on a vehicle, sparking a fire,” a social media post by the Framingham Fire Department reads.

In a photo posted by the department you can see the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Framingham wires on vehicle A vehicle caught fire in Framingham, Friday, after wind brought power lines down. Photo Credit: Framingham Firefighters IAFF Local 1652

Crews were able to put out the fire.

In a post on social media, The city mentioned a number of other incidents that crews responded to around town.

4% of Framingham was without power as of 1:30 p.m., according to the city.

Officials are asking people to please report any power outage to Eversource at 1-800-592-2000, and to treat all downed power lines as if they are live.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

