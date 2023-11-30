Local

Van crashes into home in Wakefield

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police and fire are investigating after a van crashed into a home in Wakefield on Thursday morning.

Video shows a van jammed into the garage of a home.

The driver was transported to Mass General Hospital, police say.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

