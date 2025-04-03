UPDATE: teen located safely, Norwood Police say

NORWOOD, Mass. — UPDATE: A teen that went missing earlier Wednesday has been located safely, Norwood Police say.

See below for original story (the teen’s name and photo has been removed from the original story now that she has been located.)





ORIGINAL STORY:

The Norwood police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

She last seen in the area of Norwood Center around 3:15 p.m., according to police.

The teen is on the autism spectrum according to police.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call Norwood Police at 781-762-1212.

