Update: Son arrested in killing of father, stepmother and stepbrother in Vermont

PAWLET, Vt. (AP) — The son of a Vermont town official was arrested on Friday on charges of killing his father, his stepmother and his stepbrother on Sunday in Pawlet, state police said.

Brian Crossman Jr., 23, of Granville, New York, faces three counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shootings of Brian Crossman Sr., 46, Erica Crossman, 41, and Colin Taft, 13, police said.

The killings happened early Sunday morning inside the family home. The town of Pawlet, which has about 1,400 residents, is near the New York state line.

The state police said its investigation found significant evidence linking Crossman Jr. to the killings, including digital information, statements, injuries and various interviews.

New York State Police arrested him, and he was being held without bail. An initial court appearance was expected in Glens Falls, New York, Friday afternoon. The timing of when he will be moved to Vermont to face charges is unknown, police said. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

Brian Crossman Sr. was a member of the Pawlet Selectboard. Members of the selectboard, who are elected by residents to oversee town expenditures and enact ordinances, held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. Crossman’s seat was vacant, and there were flowers at his place at the table.

Mike Beecher, chairperson of the five-member board, read a statement: “Brian Crossman was a friend and neighbor, a hardworking community member who just this year stepped up to join the Pawlet Selectboard.

“This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss.”

No additional information from the Vermont State Police is available at this time. The State Police will send an updated news release once Crossman Jr.’s arraignment in Vermont has been scheduled.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group