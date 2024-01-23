‘Unthinkable tragedy’: Gov. Healey issues statement about passing of Mass. Navy SEAL

Mass. — Governor Healey and Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago issued statements on Tuesday about the passing of Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers.

Chambers was a Westfield, Massachusetts native, who died trying to rescue a teammate in the Arabian Sea. He graduated from Westfield High School and attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and shipmates of Special Operator Chris Chambers, who lost his life while selflessly trying to save his teammate off the coast of East Africa,” said Governor Healey.

Chambers, 37, and Special Operator Second Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, were lost on Jan. 11 when SEALs in two combat speedboats, boarded a small wooden cargo ship in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Somalia. They were assigned to SEAL Team 3, based in Coronado, California.

“In his heroic life and tragic passing, we recognize the ultimate example of the sacrifice that every servicemember and veteran has offered on behalf of our country,” Healey said. “We are more determined than ever to honor that sacrifice in our actions as well as our words. I’m keeping the Westfield community and all who knew Chris in my thoughts as Massachusetts mourns another tragic loss, and my heart goes out to all of our heroes who serve and our military families,” Healey added

“In the face of an unthinkable tragedy, our Massachusetts veteran community comes together to mourn the passing of Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers,” said Secretary Jon Santiago. “My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow sailors who are grappling with this tragic loss. To all who knew Chris, we can’t begin to understand the unimaginable pain you are facing, but we’re committed to honoring his legacy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

