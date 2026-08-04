Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash and $50,000 Powerball prizes expiring

BOSTON — A $100,000 Mass Cash prize and a $50,000 Powerball prize are expiring this month.

The two prizes remain unclaimed following drawings held in August 2025.

The Mass Cash prize is set to expire on Aug. 31, and it was purchased from the TSquare Food Shop in Holbrook. The winning numbers were 5-6-8-21-29.

The Powerball prize has a deadline of Aug. 28 and came from Centre Liquor in Jamaica Plain. The winning numbers were 9-12-22-41-61, 25.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.

Those over $103,000 must be claimed in Dorchester.

Mass Cash tickets cost $1 each and drawings are held twice a day, seven days a week.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 each.

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