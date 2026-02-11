UMass Memorial still not fully operational days after weekend flooding

MARLBORO, Mass. — UMass Memorial Medical Center is still not fully operational after a major mechanical failure flooded part of the facility and forced the relocation of dozens of patients Sunday night.

All inpatient care services are closed until further notice and all outpatient care services are also closed with the exception of MRI services.

Additionally, the emergency room is only accepting walk-in patients and ambulances will be diverted.

On Sunday night, more than 70 patients were moved to other hospitals after a large valve broke, causing significant flooding in the boiler room. That flooding damaged the boiler system and resulted in reduced heat throughout multiple areas of the hospital.

The campus issued a “Code Black,” halting all new ambulance arrivals to the Emergency Department.

Hospital leadership then made the decision to relocate all inpatients—more than 70 people—to other hospitals, mostly within the UMass Memorial Health system. Families were notified about where and when their loved ones would be moved.

Officials said patient safety remained their top priority throughout the relocation process, with teams coordinating rapid but orderly transfers.

According to the hospital, the valve issue has now been resolved, and all water has been removed from the basement. Mitigation and repair work is ongoing.

