UMass Lowell radio DJ resigns after post suggesting violence against VP Vance

LOWELL, Mass. — A volunteer radio DJ affiliated with UMass Lowell has resigned after making a disturbing comment on social media suggesting the killing of Vice President JD Vance, according to university administrators.

The post, first reported by Fox News, appeared on the platform Bluesky and read: “It’s simple, we kill J-D Vance.” The comment was made in response to another Bluesky user who claimed that, “JD VANCE THINKS BRITAIN & FRANCE ARE AMERICAS [sic] LIKELY ENEMIES.”

University administrators confirmed the individual was not a current student but had been a volunteer contributor at WUML, the student-managed radio station funded by UMass Lowell.

Officials say they immediately contacted the FBI, Secret Service, and Haverhill police, who determined there was no immediate threat.

“Contact was made with the individual in question, and the necessary assessments were conducted in collaboration with federal partners. Authorities confirmed there was no immediate threat,” a spokesperson for the school said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

The university also denounced the DJ’s comment.

“UMass Lowell takes seriously any threat of violence involving our community. Statements such as the post in question are inconsistent with the values of our democracy and our university,” the spokesperson added.

The DJ’s profile listed him as a host on WUML. The station and university have not released his name publicly.

Founded in 1952, WUML has “given a voice to both the student body of UMass Lowell and the greater Lowell community” for more than six decades, according to the station’s website.

