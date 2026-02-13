UMass Boston sets deadline for student to salvage belongings from flooded dorms

BOSTON — UMass Boston is directing students living in roughly 50 damaged dorm rooms to collect their belongings starting at noon on Friday.

The university is clearing the rooms to allow crews to begin repairs at East Residence Hall after a pipe burst on campus on Monday.

The University is moving displaced students to alternate housing while rooms are being fixed.

While the university works to secure long-term housing, it is offering temporary shelter at the Charles River Campus in Newton.

University officials are instructing students to document any damaged items they find in their rooms. The school is also advising students to contact their insurance providers if they have renters’ or personal property insurance.

The university is offering free laundry services for students whose clothing was impacted by water.

This service follows reports from students regarding odors and damage to their personal items in the residence hall.

Many students told Boston 25 this week that the temporary housing options were in poor condition and lacked basic amenities.

Students were seen picking up essential items at East Residence Hall on Thursday. According to the university, any belongings that students do not collect will be thrown away so that crews can proceed with the repair process.

University officials have not stated exactly when repairs at East Residence Hall will be completed.

Work is scheduled to proceed once students have cleared their belongings from the affected rooms.

©2026 Cox Media Group