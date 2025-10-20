Tyngsboro crash sends three to hospital

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — Officials in Tyngsboro are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital, Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Long Pond Road, according to Tyngsboro Police.

The crash involved three vehicles. A woman from one of the vehicles was flown to a Worcester-area trauma center for possible life-threatening injuries, officials say.

A woman and a man from the other two vehicles were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

The road had to be closed as a result of the crash, according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

