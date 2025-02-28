Two Turkish nationals 'covered in snow' arrested in NH for illegally entering U.S. from Canada

CONCORD, N.H. — Two Turkish men were arrested for illegally entering the U.S. near Hall Stream, a river that runs along the border between Pittsburg, New Hampshire and Canada, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said Friday.

Serif Alihan, 33, and Mustafa Kaya, 32, both of Turkey, were each charged with one count of illegal entry, McCormack said. Both men were set to appear in federal court later Friday.

According to the charging documents, on Wednesday, a Beecher Falls Border Patrol agent encountered Alihan and Kaya near Hall Stream.

“The two men were covered in snow and their clothes were wet,” prosecutors said.

The snow in the area was about knee-deep and the Border Patrol agent followed the men’s footprints back to Hall Stream.

The footprints ended at the New Hampshire side of the stream and resumed on the Canadian side of the stream, prosecutors said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Hunter is prosecuting the case.

