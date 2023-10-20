Two students hospitalized after ingesting edibles at Boston high school

BOSTON — Several students at a Boston high school became ill after ingesting edibles on Friday, with two of the students requiring further medical attention.

According to Head of School Sidney Brown, multiple students at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School reported feeling sick after eating cannabis-infused edibles. Staff say they immediately notified Boston Public Schools Safety Services, police, and the families of the students involved.

Although the total number of students who ingested the drugs is unknown, two students were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

An investigation remains ongoing and a letter was sent home to parents detailing the incident.

“The health and well-being of all students and staff are our top priorities at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School and all Boston Public Schools,” Brown wrote. “The BPS Division of Student Support will work closely with Madison Park Technical Vocational High School to ensure substance abuse counselors support our school next week.”

School officials are also urging parents to talk with their children about drugs, substance abuse, and other illegal paraphernalia.

