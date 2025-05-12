Two people arrested in connection with early morning shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — The Everett Police Department has announced the arrest of two individuals connected to an early morning shooting.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to Gledhill Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and being treated by EMS. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. The victim is in stable condition.

An investigation was launched, and they identified a suspect and took him into custody. Later in the day, another suspect was taken into custody.

Police arrested both Oscar Alvarez Miranda, 22, of Everett, and Jostin Alvardo Flores, 18, of Everett.

Both individuals are being charged with numerous firearm and assault charges and are being held in police custody.

They are expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Monday, May 12.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group