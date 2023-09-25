Two men indicted for murder in shooting death of 62-year-old Fitchburg man

FITCHBURG, Mass — Two men have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man.

According to Worcester County District Attorney, Thomas E. Martin, 45, of Fitchburg, and Christian Collins, 37, of Worcester, were indicted on charges of murder, home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm without an FID card by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Friday.

Fitchburg police officers were called to a home on Marshall Street on July 28 around 9:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Michael Parks, 62 of Fitchburg. He was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Both men were originally arraigned on Aug. 4 in Fitchburg District Court on charges of murder and home invasion.

They were ordered to be held without bail at that time.

Martin was also indicted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Martin and Collins were arrested following an investigation by Fitchburg and Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

