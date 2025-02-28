Two men from Georgia and Boston arrested as police seize fentanyl, crack cocaine and loaded pistol

BOSTON — Two men from Georgia and Boston are facing several drug charges after police executed a search warrant at a Norton Street home in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Julian Niles, 34, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Daeshawn Jackson, 21, of Boston, are both charged with possession with intent to distribute Class A, fentanyl, police said Thursday.

Jackson also faces charges of trafficking Class B, crack cocaine; unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, improper storage of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

On Wednesday, at approximately 10:24 a.m., Boston Police officers executed a search warrant at 51 Norton St.

Before executing the search warrant, officers conducted surveillance at the home. Investigators saw Jackson entering and exiting the building multiple times, police said. Niles was seen arriving on an electric scooter and entering the home.

Boston drug bust (Boston Police)

Officers suspected that Niles was distributing drugs in the area, police said.

Both suspects were detained on Norton Street after officers saw them walking together towards Richfield Street, police said. Jackson was found in possession of a substance believed to be fentanyl. Niles was carrying an undisclosed amount of cash and two packages of suspected crack cocaine.

A further search of Niles revealed one plastic bag containing seven smaller bags of light blue powdery fentanyl, and nine plastic bags of crack cocaine concealed on his person.

From 51 Norton St., police said they recovered the following:

A Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic pistol loaded with 11 rounds in a high-capacity magazine, along with an additional 10 rounds of ammunition;

Blue pills and a tan powder substance suspected to be fentanyl;

A large bag of white rock substance suspected to be crack cocaine;

Three smaller bags of crack cocaine; and

Drug paraphernalia

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group