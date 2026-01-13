Two Maine Department of Transportation workers killed in crash

WATERVILLE, ME. — Two Maine Department of Transportation workers were killed in an early morning crash on I-95 southbound in Waterville on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Maine Department of Transportation had closed the traveling lane at the end of the southbound on-ramp from Kennedy Memorial Drive using cones and had also posted a stop sign as part of their bridge construction work, with MaineDOT workers present at the site.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the operator of a gray Kia minivan failed to stop at the posted stop sign and then attempted to enter the passing lane of I-95 southbound, where the minivan was struck by a tractor-trailer which was traveling southbound.

When the minivan was struck, it was forced into the work zone, striking three Maine Department of Transportation workers.

Two of the workers were propelled over the bridge and onto Kennedy Memorial Drive below, who were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The workers were identified as 60-year-old James Brown of Waterville and 51-year-old Dwayne Cambell of Waterville.

The third worker was transported to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the minivan, 34-year-old Samantha Tupper of Augusta, had two young children in the car who were not injured. Tupper was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

I-95 southbound was shut down for several hours.

The crash is still under investigation.

