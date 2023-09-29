Two Lawrence teens indicted on murder charges in connection with death of 19-year-old woman

LAWRENCE, Mass — Two teens were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman earlier in September.

14-year-old Jobe Santiago and 15-year-old Jayden Torres were indicted by a grand jury Friday on murder charges in the death of Angie Aristy on September 6, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Although both teens were arrested on September 13, the DA’s office initially only charged Santiago with murder.

Torres and Santiago will also be charged as youthful offenders on the armed robbery charges.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired near 300 Howard Street on Sept. 6 found Aristy suffering from a gunshot wound, Lawrence police said.

Aristy was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

