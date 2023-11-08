Two Lawrence students suffer minor injuries after being hit by vehicle while walking to school

LAWRENCE, Mass — Two students who were struck by a vehicle while walking to school Wednesday suffered minor injuries, according to Lawrence police.

The students were walking in the intersection of Amesbury Street and Haverhill Street at the time of the crash.

They were taken by ambulance to be treated for their minor injuries.

“Motorists are urged to use caution around the City’s schools,” Lawrence police said on Facebook.

It is not currently known if any charges against the driver are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

