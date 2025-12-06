Two juveniles arrested in connection with break-in of Fall River liquor store

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a break-in at Jay’s Liquors on Thanksgiving night, where items totaling almost $3,600 were stolen.

The break-in occurred at Jay’s Liquors located at 1702 President Avenue, where surveillance footage captured two males forcing entry through a rear door and stealing assorted liquor bottles, vapes, and small items.

Patrol officers responded to motion alerts and surveillance footage showing the suspects entering the store and making several trips to remove the stolen merchandise before fleeing in an unidentified vehicle.

On December 5th, detectives led by Det. Matthew Gauvin executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Fordney Street Apartments Housing Development, which led to the arrest of the juveniles.

The search warrant was granted after reviewing multiple surveillance cameras from different locations, establishing the involvement of the apartment’s residents in the liquor store break-in.

Evidence recovered from the apartment included identifiable clothing, tools, and some of the stolen merchandise.

