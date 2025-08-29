Two juveniles apprehended, search ongoing for driver accused of crashing stolen car into MSP cruiser

BOSTON — Police say they’re still searching for a driver suspected of crashing a stolen car into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Wednesday night.

Troopers on patrol spotted the vehicle in the area of Antwerp Street in Boston’s Allston neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the car was the subject of a “be on the lookout” from local police.

State Police say the driver of the vehicle and two juvenile passengers tried fleeing on foot after crashing into a cruiser.

There was no report of any injury to the trooper in the cruiser.

The two juvenile passengers were quickly apprehended, according to police, although it’s unclear if they will face any charges.

Boston Police, State Police K-9s and the Air Wing, searched for the driver until just after 11 p.m., but did not locate him.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

