Two injured in dirtbike accident in New Bedford woods

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — Two people were injured in a dirtbike accident in a wooded area in New Bedford on Saturday.

According to New Bedford EMS, officials received 911 calls around 2 p.m. for an accident involving dirtbikes in the area of 4525 Acushnet Avenue.

The first arriving first responders located the patients approximately half a mile into the wooded area.

According to New Bedford EMS, both their department and the fire department have UTV’s designed for situations such as this that are able to be rapidly dispatched.

However, with the location being so far north in the city, the Freetown Fire Department was determined to be significantly closer and quicker to respond to the incident.

With the assistance of the Freetown Fire Department and their utility task vehicle, they were able to extricate the individuals.

Both patients were transported to St Luke’s Hospital Trauma Center by New Bedford EMS ambulances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

